Bere Alston Trekkers’ Kate Medhurst has gained personal bests in both the London Marathon and two weeks later in the Plymouth Half Marathon
Kate represented her club in both races and finished in 4h 34min In London, followed by her first sub-two hour half marathon in a time of 1h 59min 25sec in Plymouth.
Fellow Trekker Will Hine joined Kate by running the London Marathon – his first-ever marathon, finishing in 5h 40min 49sec
Joining Kate in the Plymouth Half Marathon was Andrew Medhurst who finished in 1h 42min 35sec.
Trekker Andy Cowden had a midweek uphill task in The Killer Mile. The race starts at the bottom of Mow Cop Hill in Staffordshire and run to the ruined castle at its summit. The entire mile contains not a single foot of level ground. Andy finished in 13min 58sec and followed that with a 59min 40sec in the Alderley Edge 10k.