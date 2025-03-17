Okehampton Ladies III 0-8 Plymouth Lions IV
THE score does not reflect the balance of the play or the hard work and skills of this Okehampton ladies 3rd XI side when they hosted Plymouth Lions IV.
Plenty of attacking play was on display in the game with Megan Walker, Zennor Walker and Laura Venton showing great determination and excellent skills as they got right into Plymouth’s goalmouth but just could not quite get it over the line.
Ably supported by Viv Weatherington and player of the match Olive Leslie, it did not seem possible that Okehampton would not score but the ball just would not go in – despite vigorous efforts.
Super-sub Sophie Tripp played in almost every position adding great dynamism to Okehampton’s efforts with Mel Priday working hard at right wing back and keen to repeat her goal-scoring.
Meanwhile, the Okehampton defence pushed up well, supporting these forays but when Plymouth got the ball, Okehampton were sometimes wrong-footed with defenders outnumbered.
Katie Graves, Nai Oxborough and Melanie Pike did some great tackles and clearances but too often Plymouth intercepted and piled in again. They scored with unmarked players, some cracking (literally) cannon-ball shots from short corners and some neat passing.
Izzy Gee did some great work in goal, her second game of the day, with some excellent saves – coming at her from every angle – and always calm and measured. So the team played well, but Plymouth played better. Okehampton came away buoyed by good teamwork and knowing they had played well.
Okehampton thirds next game comes up on Saturday as they travel to play a Dart 3rd XI team at Totnes.