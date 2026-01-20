OKEHAMPTON girls under 14s, managed by Okehampton Hockey Club, played in a popular tournament arranged by Devon Hockey at Okehampton on Sunday, January 11.
Play was to a high standard with eight teams from all over Devon taking part. It was great to see so many girls playing so well and with such enthusiasm on Okehampton's well used all weather pitch, despite wind and rain.
In the afternoon was a similar tournament for under 14 boys, equally well attended, where Okehampton played some good positive hockey and good fun was had by all.
Okehampton Hockey Club has popular Saturday morning junior sessions with coaching for under 10s, under 12s, and under 14s.
All age groups get the opportunity to play in tournaments with other clubs. The coaching sessions are run by England Hockey level 2 coaches from the Club with Level 1 coaches and volunteers assisting.
Some regular players for the first, second and third teams have come up through the juniors.
The under 12s are playing at Plymouth on Sunday 25 January.
