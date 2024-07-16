MIXED hockey teams from Bude, North Devon, Exeter CVH and Okehampton played in the Okehampton hockey festival during the OCRA Sports week. A highly competitive and enjoyable tournament, expertly umpired by Graham Woolcock and his team, ended with Okehampton defending the trophy for the second year running.
Okehampton HC will be fielding four ladies and two men's teams in the league next season, and training will be getting underway early in August. The club is also planning to run boys and girls junior sides at U10, U12 and U14 level; these sides will be practising in Okehampton on Saturday mornings and will be entering into the Devon festivals.
There will be a club day on the all-weather pitch in Okehampton on the August 31 running from 12.00 through until 3.00pm which will give an opportunity for new and current players and Umpires to come along and join in.