Okehampton HC ladies’ 2nd team 1
Teign HC ladies 1
OKEHAMPTON Hockey Club ladies’ second team found their form in their latest outing against visitors Teign.
Oke started off with excellent energy and enthusiasm (and jelly babies) with newcomer and player of the match Leaa Dod preventing attacks through the centre and distributing the ball with speed and precision to allow Oke to attack the goal.
Forwards Alex Collins, Abi Drake and Molly Bushin worked extremely hard and had multiple shots on goal but strong defending left the score at half time 0-0.
Teign made an early break in the second half and despite skilful goalkeeping by Jennie Humphrie, not for the first or last time in the game, opened the scoring and took the lead.
Not to be deterred, Emma Wiseman soon sped off with the ball and in a 1-on-1 with the goalie slotted a goal in to bring the score to 1-1.
The game gave plenty of penalty corner practice with defenders Sarah Bazely, Nai Oxborough and Abi Westlake clearing repeated attacks. Abi and fellow wingback Sophie Tripp worked tirelessly throughout a somewhat antagonistic game and showed their speed moving the ball up the pitch.
Eleanor Pearce and Lindsey Tawse ensured a strong midfield with Lindsey nearly getting on the scoresheet and Eleanor intercepting and using precision passing to feed the ball forwards.
After an extremely energetic and eventful game, the two teams couldn’t be separated and it ended in a 1-1 draw.
Okehampton don’t have long to wait for their next game as they go on an adventure this weekend to take on Dart Hockey Club women.