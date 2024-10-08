THE U14 girls and boys from Okehampton Hockey Club recently competed in the Devon Festival.
On Sunday, they went toe-to-toe with teams from Sidmouth & Ottery, Plymouth, Isca, Ashmoor, Ocean City and Plymouth Lions.
In lovely sunshine, the girl’s team won two of their games and lost the other two, getting the better of the weather.
Torrential rain greeted the boy's team who won one, drew one and lost two, smiles from ear-to-ear for both teams in spite of the hugely varying weather.
This was the first festival of the hockey season which is always a good marker for the teams and they can now all look forward to the next event in November with huge anticipation.
Pictured is the girl’s team with the sun beaming through.