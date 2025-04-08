Tavistock and Launceston 2nds 7-2 Okehampton 3rds
ON A hot, sunny afternoon, Okehampton HC ladies travelled to Tavistock for their last league match of the season.
Okehampton started with some lively play, but soon found Tavistock and Launceston were that bit quicker to the ball.
10 minutes into the game T&L scored their first goal and were spurred on to quickly score again, but undeterred, Okehampton battled away with Alex Collins pulling one back.
After half-time, Oke became a lot more fluid, only to be met by the T&L defence.
Although Okehampton keeper Izzy Gee had numerous good saves, Tavistock and Launceston maintained their speedy approach and kept popping the ball into the goal. Near the end of the game, Okehampton held it together when they took a short corner and Laura and Olive passed to Alex, who made sure the ball found the back of the goal.
Final score, 7-2 to Tavistock and Launceston.