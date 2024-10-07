OKEHAMPTON Ladies HC 1st Team took on Bodmin 1s this week in the first home game of the season.
Oke started strong with an early goal from forward Clodagh Tanner, after skilful tackling from player of the match Eleanor Pearce in the midfield created an opportunity early in the game.
Bodmin countered with a goal of their own before halftime, taking the teams in level.
Both teams started the second half with determination and settled into the game.
After multiple impressive saves by the Bodmin keeper, the pressure from Oke was too strong and striker Lesley Bingham skillfully burrowed two goals in two minutes into the Bodmin net.
Okehampton’s defensive line of Nicky Pedrick, Nicky Bennie, Jo Drake and Kim Bland, along with goalkeeper Laura Bazeley, were then able to hold off the Bodmin attack through a barrage of short corners, hanging on firm to win the game 3-1.