OKEHAMPTON hockey players have represented the club at both regional and international level recently in what has been an enjoyably, busy season.
John Jarvis is a prime example of representing the clube with pride. John played at a Masters tournament in Lille with the England LX o70's side and has also been selected to play for the West o70's in the National tournament.
Others that deserve to be celebrated are Jane Jones, who has been selected to play for the West over 60s’ Masters team in the National tournament. Also, the young quartet of Erin Godwin, Matt Watts, Iris Leslie and Eleanor Pearce have all represented Devon at under 17 in the various regional tournaments during this season.
Pictured, from left to right, are Jane Jones, Erin Godwin, Matt Watts, Iris Leslie and Eleanor Pearce.