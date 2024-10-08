Okehampton ladies 3rd team 7 Plymouth University 4th team 1
OKEHAMPTON Hockey Club ladies’ 3s started their second league game with some grit and determination, hoping for a first win of the season.
The game started fairly equal on both sides with Plymouth Uni taking early possession and Oke providing resolute defending. Jennie Humphry, Sandy Houston and Abi Westlake were like a brick wall at the back with minimal balls getting past them and once possession was won back, they were able to pass the ball successfully around and get it back up the line.
A hit out from Nai Oxborough towards the mid and then forwards saw Alex Collins score the first goal of the game which really was the boost Oke needed. Not long after, Alex quickly scored her second and then a hat-trick!
In a bid to stave off complacency, Oke started the second half with just as much determination as the first.
Some amazing runs from Liv Walker on the right allowed Viv Weatherington able to slip the ball through to her who crossed the perfect ball to Alex for her fourth goal.
Plymouth Uni came back with a quick response and managed to get a deserved goal, as a new team playing together they are going to be a team to watch based off of this outing.
Izzy Gee was determined to let no more in the goal and she kept to her word fighting off Plymouth Unis attempts!
Viv then decided to get in on the act of scoring, firing an amazing hit into the opposition’s net.
Exciting, attacking moves from Oke were rounded off by two finishes from Laura Venton, taking the score to 7-1 and that was how it finished, with some excellent play from both teams. Oke were lucky to have some home supporters who encouraged and supported from the sidelines, making all the difference.