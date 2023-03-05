The girls came out for the second half with a completely different attitude but despite peppering the goal, the ISCA defence held firm and the match remained finely poised, until 12 minutes into the second period when Tavistock won a short corner. After a goal-mouth scramble, Matilda Kurzman calmly slotted home, to score her first goal of the campaign. Two minutes later, Kurzman popped up again, to add a second, and nudge Tavistock into the lead. Two minutes later, Daisy Heal scored her second and Tavistock’s 4th. With 10 minutes left, Heal hit a thunderous shot that was blocked on the line, only for Phoebe Wilson to swoop in and put the ball in the net.