Tavistock U16 Girls hockey team have won the league title after beating ISCA B at Exeter 5-2 after a dynamic second half.
Today ( Sunday, March 5), the girls were playing in the final match of the West League, Tier 2 South competition.
When Daisy Heal scored after 3 minutes, it looked like Tavistock could be headed for another one-sided victory, but ISCA weathered the initial storm, and then turned the tide on the visitors. After 4 matches and over 4 hours of hockey, fortress Smith, in goal, was breached. The shock of finally conceding seemed to rattle the Tavistock girls and soon after they conceded a second goal. For the first time in the competition, Tavistock were behind and went into half time losing 2-1.
The girls came out for the second half with a completely different attitude but despite peppering the goal, the ISCA defence held firm and the match remained finely poised, until 12 minutes into the second period when Tavistock won a short corner. After a goal-mouth scramble, Matilda Kurzman calmly slotted home, to score her first goal of the campaign. Two minutes later, Kurzman popped up again, to add a second, and nudge Tavistock into the lead. Two minutes later, Daisy Heal scored her second and Tavistock’s 4th. With 10 minutes left, Heal hit a thunderous shot that was blocked on the line, only for Phoebe Wilson to swoop in and put the ball in the net.
With the a final score of 2 - 5, Tavistock, ended their campaign with a 100% record, and the league title. Next up is a trip to the regional final, in April.