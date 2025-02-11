A FOURBALL medal competition was held at Okehampton Golf Club on Saturday, February 8 and the players were greeted by the most amazing conditions for the time of year with all eighteen main greens in play.
Division One winners were Stuart Tolley & Lee Pengelly with Nett 59, ahead of Malcolm Hill & Pete Okopski in second (Nett 61) and third-placed Scott Gillespie & Tom White (Nett 61).
Next came Richard McFarlane & Kevin Perryman in fourth with Nett 62 and fifth place went to Chris Pike & Steve Rice, also with Nett 62.
Division Two was won by David & Sue Stanbury with Nett 61, Steve Pole & Stephen Squires were second, losing out only on countback. Paul & Michael MacDonald were third, Richard & James Weller were fourth and Martin Horn & Paul Fewings were fifth, all scoring Nett 62.
Switching lanes now from golf to snooker and these are the latest results from the LAS Aerospace Ltd & Okehampton District League.
W/C 20/01/25:
South Zeal B 5 – 1 British Legion
Winkleigh A 5 – 1 South Zeal A
Winkleigh B 5 – 1 Northlew
South Zeal C 4 – 2 Sheepwash
W/C 27/01/25:
South Zeal B 1 – 5 South Zeal C
Northlew 4 – 2 Winkleigh A
Sheepwash 3 – 3 South Zeal A
British Legion 4 – 2 Winkleigh B
W/C 03/02/25:
Winkleigh A 4 – 2 Winkleigh B
South Zeal A 2 – 4 South Zeal B
Sheepwash 3 – 3 Northlew
South Zeal C 2 – 4 British Legion
All breaks above 20: Andrew Wonnacott, (50, 33 and 23), Adam Wonnacott (27), Alan Short (30, 30, 28 and 24), Arnie Searle (30, 25 and 20), Dave Howell (66, 42, 33, 32, 27, 25, 25, 24 and 22), Andy Bissett (28, 25, 24, 23, 23, 22 and 20), Dave Griffiths (25, 22, 22 and 20), Tom Mares (63, 35 and 28), Pal Mares (25, 24, 24 and 21), Hugh McGowan (24), Richard Thomas (21), James Anstey (22) and Ross Powell (22).