THE Barnes Cup was on the line at Okehampton Golf Club on Saturday, April 12.
A four ball better ball was the chosen format and it was the Division One victors who got their hands on the silverware.
Richard and Billy Salter scored 47 points to top Division One and lift the cup, one point ahead of captain Stuart Tolley and Lee Pengelly in second place.
Third place went to Kevin Cornwall and Alan Searle with 45 points and in fourth, came Kevin Pedrick and Chris Walsh on 44 Points.
Division Two was won by Gary and Finn Carey on 46 points with just three points separating the whole top four.
Nick Dudley-Warde and Nick Redman came next on 45pts, then Alan Dunn and Richard Johnson (44pts) in third ahead of fourth-placed pair Pete and Archie Grant (43pts).