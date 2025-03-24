OKEHAMPTON Golf Club played host to a four-ball better ball competition on Saturday, March 22 for its members.
The event was played in idyllic surroundings and the overall winners were Nick Dudley-Warde and John Haley with 45 points.
Simon James & Alex Anderson were second with 44 points after countback played a part, finishing ahead of third-placed Kerry Skinner & Steve Browne also with 44 points.
Richard McFarlane & Kevin Perryman were fourth with 43 points, closely followed by Malcolm Hooper & Stuart Tolley who also had 43 points, sixth place was awarded to Evan Rees & Bryan Evans with 42 points.
The ladies’ section entered an individual Stableford competition and the winner of Division One was Sue Stanbury with 35 points.
Judith Ezard had the best score of the day, notching 37 points to top Division Two whilst Di Johnson won the 9-hole competition with 13 points.