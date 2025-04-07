AFTER 15 years as assistant secretary at Okehampton Golf Club, which included writing these press reports, Sue Stanbury retired from the office last week.
Sue (pictured) was presented with gifts and cards by the club and its members to show their appreciation for everything Sue has done.
Although now retired, Sue will continue to be an active member of the club on the golf course, enjoying her golf.
Also, there was the Kennard Summer Cup qualifier on Saturday, April 5 with Mark Scrivener topping Division One.
Mark led the way with a Nett 66 ahead of Arnie Searle, Chris Hurley and Steve Rice, all of whom shot a 68.
Division Two was topped by Redd Cann on 68 with Steve Robinson, Abby Turner and John Flavin all close behind on 70.
Dave Bickle won Division Three with a Nett 64, edging out Lynn Hazelton (65), John Haley (66) and Steve Squires (67).