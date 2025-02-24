A THREE-ball team competition was played over 13 holes at Okehampton Golf Club on Saturday, February 22 with two scores to count on the par threes.
Malcolm Hooper, Lee Pengelly and Stuart Tolley topped Division One with 41 points whilst 40 points was enough for second and third.
Kevin Cornwall, Alan Searle & Mark Wonnacott were second, edging out Liam Keen, Phil Atherton & Gareth Holt on countback, notching 40 apiece.
Meanwhile, Malcolm Hill, Pete Okopski & Jerry Lock were fourth with 39 points.
Division Two was won by Frank Nowell, Tim Butler & Gary Hogan with 42 points, Richard, Clare & Billy Salter only losing out on first place via countback.
David Rowe, David Stanbury & Adrian Rowe were third with 40 points and John Flavin, Roger Slack & Richard Weller were fourth with 40 points as well.