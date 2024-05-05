OKEHAMPTON Golf Club’s Wednesday members’ competition saw Penny Deakin victorious in winning the Margaret Down Trophy for the best gross score of the day.
Sue Stanbury and Elaine Marwood were winners of the Peacock Salvers for the best nett scores in their respective divisions.
The club’s men’s team came out on top at Honiton Golf Club in the first round of the Devon Golf Parker Trophy, a club scratch foursomes knock-out competition, winning against tough opposition Downes Crediton. Okehampton’s round of 16 tie will be against the winner of the match between Honiton and Ilfracombe, which is to be held at the Royal North Devon Golf Club.
Okehampton Golf Club’s Dartmoor League squad earned one and a half valuable away points in their first Dartmoor League match of the season which saw them head to Stover Golf Club near Newton Abbot.