OKEHAMPTON Golf Club’s latest competition was played in a three-ball team format on Saturday, February 1, with one score to count on the front nine and two scores to count on the back nine.
Division One was won by the trio of Adam Cook, Billy Salter and Frances Harbron on a score of 64 points.
David Rowe, Martyn Letchford & Mark Bennett were second with 62 points, finishing one ahead of Kevin Perryman, Richard McFarlane & Steve Rice who completed the podium.
Malcolm Hill, Pete Okopski and Gavin Jackson were only behind them on countback whilst 70 points was the winning score in Division Two, courtesy of Clare Salter, Archie Grant & Pete Grant.
Jim Murray, Paul & Michael MacDonald were second with 64 points, Steve Browne, Steve Pike & Kerry Skinner were third with 63 points and Scott Gillespie, Tom White & Andy Ewen were fourth with 63 points.