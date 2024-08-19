THE Green Keepers at Okehampton Golf Club were able to take their revenge on Saturday and a fantastic day was enjoyed by all.
There were obstructions, hurdles and stumbling blocks all around the course together with near-impossible pin positions, but despite this, some half-decent scores were recorded.
The competition was a four-man team with two scores to count and the winners of Division One were Evan Rees, Bryan Evans, Paul Douglas and Mike Hubbard. They scored 76 points, ahead of second-placed Richard McFarlane, Steve Rice, Chris Pike and Kevin Perryman, with 73 points.
Third place went to James Weller, Chris Back, Matt Soby and Dave Chammings who also scored 73 points.
Division Two meanwhile, was won by Dave Stallion, Nick Reilly, Jim Murray and Chris Walsh, totalling 77 points. Steve Penna, Reggie Wonnacott, Frank Nowell and Billy Salter were second on 71 points with David & Sue Stanbury, Richard and Clare Salter coming in third on 68 points. Many thanks go to the “devious” Green Keepers.
Elsewhere, the ladies’ President's team, caddies and supporters travelled to Churston Golf Club on Friday to play in the quarterfinals of the President's Trophy.
They were up against the ladies from Thurlestone GC and managed a 5 – 2 victory. As a result, Oke will now go on to play in the semi-finals which will be held at Ilfracombe.