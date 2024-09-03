OKEHAMPTON GC ladies, caddies and supporters set off early in anticipation of a great day of golf in the County Still (scratch) Cup semi-finals.
They were held in warm but blustery conditions at Thurlestone GC on Friday August 23.
Despite some very tough, closely fought matches, Oke managed a 5-2 win against their opponents from Dainton Park. This puts them through to the County finals which will be held at Torquay, against Teignmouth, later this month.
Meanwhile, on August 31, Ade Hick led the way in an individual Stableford with 42 points. He won Division Two ahead of Pete Okopski, Lee Pengelly and Alex Anderson, all of whom collated 37 points.
Division One was topped by Chris Pike (40pts), edging out Malcolm Hill (39), Alan Lawson (38) and Adam Cook (37).
Lastly to Division Three, where Steve Pole prevailed on 39 points, beating Bill Tucker via countback. Archie Grant completed the podium on 36 points, followed by Stephen Squires.