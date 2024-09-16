ONE of the few competitions to take place at Okehampton Golf Club recently was an individual Stableford on Saturday, September 14.
The Mike Moore Marathon Trophy was on the line and the winner of Division One and the trophy was Gareth Holt with 38 points.
Paul Ham was second after countback on 38 points ahead of Paul Fowler in third (36 points) and Alan Hawking was fourth, also with 36 points.
Division Two was won by Alan Jeffery with 38 points again being the score to beat. Next came Paul Fewings on 37 points, Andy Madgwick took third with 37 points and Alan Lawrence was fourth also with 37 points.
Paul Rogers was the winner of Division Three with 36 points, Pete Grant was second with 35 points, Alan Dunn was third with 33 points and Nick Dudley-Warde was fourth with 33 points.
On Friday, the ladies played the first round of their annual Club Championship and the winner of the best Nett score on the first day was Judith Ezard with a Nett 70.
After completing the 36 holes on Sunday, a new Club Champion was crowned, in the form of Abby Turner. She produced some amazing golf and had a gross aggregate score over the two days of 155 (78 +77).
Frances Harbron was second with a steady 160 (80 + 80) and Marcia Collett was third with a gross 170 (84 + 86). Abby also achieved the best Nett score over the two days 71 + 70 (7 handicap), Frances again took second with 71 + 71 (hcp 9) and Judith Ezard was third with a Nett 70 and 72 (hcp 25).
Lastly, the ladies Presidents team took the trip to Ilfracombe this week to play in the county semi-finals of the President’s Trophy.
Sidmouth were the opponents at this final four stage and the two teams were met with some very blustery conditions. Okehampton secured the victory and now advance through to the County Finals as a result, which will take place at Torquay GC at the end of the month.
Also, congratulations must go to Maggie Caws & Elaine Marwood for winning the Autumn Foursomes which was held at Libbaton Golf Club. Earlier this week, they took top spot with a score of 34 points.
Pictured is the new Club Champion, Abby Turner, being presented with her prize by Ladies Captain Sue Williams.