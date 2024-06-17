OKEHAMPTON Golf Club hosted the second round of their Club Championships on Saturday 15 and despite testing weather conditions, some good scores were achieved.
Last year’s victor Jack Whiteway managed to retain his title, scoring a steady gross 70 on both rounds.
Lee Carey was second with a gross 143 (73 + 70), Gareth Holt was third with a gross 144 (70 + 74) and fourth place was taken by Kevin Cornwall with a gross 145 (75 + 70).
The winner of the Hutchings Cup for the best nett score over two rounds was Alan Jeffrey with nett 130 (66 + 64) on the back nine, ahead of Toby Gostling (130), Ian Drayner (134) and Steve Penna (135). Gareth Holt won the John Leonard tankard, which is awarded to the best gross score from a player over 50.
Okehampton’s senior section also took to the course for their Club Championships and David Williams prevailed, scoring a gross 78. Paul Fowler (82) and Andrew Shapland (83) joined David on the podium.
As well as winning the gross event, David Williams also won the nett event, thanks to a score of 69. Rob Curtis and Andy Madgwick both scored 70 and the former came out on top via countback.
Finally, there was a Stableford competition for the Ladies’ Presidents Salver and Penny Deakin led the way on 34 points. Sue Stanbury was second in division one (31pts) whilst Lin Atkinson (33pts) and Elaine Marwood were the top two in Division Two.
Lorna Evans beat Jane Warren by a single point to win the nine-hole competition.