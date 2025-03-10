A LARGE field entered a 1-2-3 three-ball team competition at Okehampton Golf Club on Saturday, March 8.
73 points was the winning score in Division One for Kevin Cornwall, Alan Searle & Mark Wonnacott, ahead of Kevin Pedrick, Chris Walsh & Martyn Letchford (72pts), Alan Lawrence, Steve Peake & Steve Lawrence (70pts) and Scott Gillespie, Tom White & Andy Ewen (69pts).
Division Two was won by Martin Horn, Leam Keen & Stuart Tolley with 81 points. Following them were Dave Haines-Lawson, Paul Fowler & Steve Robinson (74pts), Steve Browne, Kerry Skinner & Steve Pike (74pts) and Frank Nowell, Tim Butler & Gary s Hogan (71pts).
The following day, the ladies celebrated International Women’s Day by playing a fun format of 18 holes for the Caws Cup. They celebrated the freedom in this country that women can easily play sport and the winners of the trophy were Judith Ezard, Elaine Marwood & Maggie Caws.