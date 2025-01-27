OKEHAMPTON Golf Club members took part in a four-ball better-ball Stableford competition, with two scores to count, on Saturday January 25.
This was played over 13 holes and Division One was won by the quartet of Phil Atherton, Chris Pike, Richard McFarlane and Steve Rice, scoring 66 points.
They finished ahead of Steve Heyes, Alan Searle, Mark Wonnacott & Alan Stokes on countback whilst third went to Martin Horn, Ade Hick, Frances Harbron & Keith Lee, on 65pts.
Division Two was led by David Rowe, Richard Johnson, David & Sue Stanbury on 70 points. Billy Salter, Richard Salter, Pete & Archie Grant were second with 64pts and Steve Robinson, Paul Fowler, Bill Tucker & Stuart Brealy were third with 63pts. Alan Searle also achieved a hole-in-one on the second.
Meanwhile, the ladies entered a 1-2, 1-2 Whitehall competition which was won by Judith Ezard and Sue Stanbury on 57 points, ahead of Frances Harbron and Jane Warren on 47.