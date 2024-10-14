AN INDIVIDUAL Stableford competition was held on Saturday, October 12 for the Winter Cup at Okehampton Golf Club.
Ian Drayner finished atop Division One on 39 points, beating Darren Prouse on countback and then came Jerry Lock and David Wiliams, both on 38.
Division Two and the trophy went to Toby Gostling who amassed a whopping 43 points, two ahead of his closest challenger.
Alex Anderson scored 41, followed by Bryan Evans (39) and Fred Cooke (38).
In Division Three, Pete Grant won with 40 points, edging out Matt Chamberlain (38), Nick Dudley-Warde (37) and Dave Stallion (also 37pts).
Meanwhile, the ladies section played a four-ball better-ball competition for the Vets knockout finals, which will be held next year.
Marcia Collett and Sue Stanbury were the pair to beat on a very impressive 44 points with Sue Williams and Maggie Caws taking second on 39pts.