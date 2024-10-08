OKEHAMPTON GC Ladies were recently involved in the Women’s Inter-Club Finals Day at Torquay Golf Club and there was a great sense of excitement and anticipation.
Both the Still Cup squad and the President's team had battled their way through to the finals for the second year running and turned up with caddies and supporters in tow.
The Still Cup (scratch) were first on the tee against a very strong side from Teignmouth and after some magnificent match play and despite their very best efforts, Okehampton came a very close second.
Next up was the President’s Trophy final, between Oke and Tiverton, the last two standing out of 25 entrants.
Once again, it was a very close match but unfortunately, Okehampton took the runners-up trophy for the second time that day.
Regardless, congratulations must go to the ladies' section- it is a huge achievement to reach the finals after months of competitions through the divisional and knock-out stages.
On Saturday meanwhile, an individual medal competition for the Jim Butcher Trophy was played and the winner of Division One was Darren Prouse, with a Nett 65. Ian Drayner was second on 67, beating Jerry Lock on countback.
Division Two and the trophy was won by Simon James with an amazing Nett 62. Next came David Rowe on 65 and then in third was Rod Wright (66).
Steve Squires was the winner of Division Three with a fantastic Nett 62, ahead of Michael McDonald (67) and Steve Latham (68).