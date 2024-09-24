OKEHAMPTON Golf Club held their last Seniors Open of the year on Monday, September 16 and they were blessed with perfect conditions.
The format of the day was a three-ball, two to count Stableford and the overall winners were Steve Rice, Chris Pike & Phil Atherton with 84 points.
In second place were Ross Medlyn, Martyn Gannon & John Scarrow with 81 points and in third were Rod Milsom-Smith, Steve Heyes & Hugh Bruce, also on 81 points. The best visitor prize was won by Chris Norman, Geoff Briggs & Neil Hammond (Saunton) with 80 points and the second-best visitor was won by Martin Read, Stephen Ebdon & Wayne Ebdon (Fingle/Warren) with 78 points.
On Saturday meanwhile, a large field entered the Four Ball Better Ball Open competition and the overall winners were Matthew Smith & Scott Amos (Saunton Artisans) with 48 points.
Next up came Barry Ratcliffe & Paul Rogers (Okehampton) with 47 points and in third were Corey Holiday & Nic Finch (Okehampton) with 44 points on countback from fourth-placed Neil Paul & Dominic Bancroft (Great Torrington).
Great Torrington twosome Lee Cockwill and Zac Saunders won the best visitor prize for that one with 43 points, ahead of their fellow club members Daniel Copp & Peter Andronik, who scored 42 points. The best Okehampton/ combination prize was won by Tim Butler & Reggie Wonnacott with 43 points and in second were Richard Johnson & Adrian Tilley, also with 43 points.