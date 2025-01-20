ALL 18 of the main greens at Okehampton Golf Club were in play as a large field took part in the latest competition on Saturday, January 18.
A fourball better ball Stableford competition was the order of the day with both scores to count on all of the par threes.
Stuart Tolley & Barry Down were the winners of Division One with a very impressive tally of 52 points.
Next came Keith Harvey & Alan Lawson and then Kevin Cornwall and Mark Wonnacott closed out the podium, these two pairs both notching 51 points and so calling into action countback.
Steve Rice & Phil Atherton were fourth with 49 points and Evan Rees & Mike Hubbard were fifth with 47 points.
Division Two was won by Rod Milsom-Smith & John Tatman with 54 points, ahead of Simon James & Rob Holland were second with 53 points and Liam Keen & Martin Horn were then in third with 51 points.
Fourth place was taken by Roger Slack & John Flavin on the back six, placing Richard Salter & David Stanbury in fifth also with 49 points.
Meanwhile, the ladies at the club played a fun competition with all three scores to count on the first six holes from the yellow tees, two to count on the next six holes from the red tees and only one to count on the last six holes off the white tees.
The triumvirate of Judith Ezard, Janice Thwaites & Sue Stanbury came out on top, scoring 57 points, narrowly beating Jane Warren, Ann Murray & Maggie Caws, who were one behind on 56pts.