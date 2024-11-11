A 4BBB Stableford took place at Okehampton GC on Saturday, November 9 with golfers enjoying the wonderful conditions of both the weather & course.
Division One winners were Lewis & Andy Parry with 46 points, ahead of Paul Ayris & Paul Rattenbury with 45 points. In third place were Ted Kimpton & Evan Rees, on 44 points, edging Jack Whiteway & Paul Douglas over the final three holes.
David Stallion & Nick Reilly came out on top in Division Two with 46 points, the same score as those pairs in second, third and fourth. Respectively they were: Clare Salter & Petra Byatt, Paul Fewings & Rob Jones and Matt Mills & Rod Wright.
The Dora Milner Trophy, a mixed foursomes competition, was played on the following day and the trophy winners were Andrew Madgwick & Mary Keir with nett 63, whilst the runners-up were Ian Drayner & Maggie Caws on nett 67.