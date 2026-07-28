EXETER Golf & Country Club welcomed competitors from across the South West – and even Wales – for this year's South West Mid-Amateur Championship.
The event attracted a strong field of 51 players, all aged 35 and over, competing over 36 holes of scratch medal golf. With a handicap limit of 9.4 and players ranging down to an impressive +2, including defending champion Daniel Owen (Mendip), there was plenty of quality on show.
As well as the prestigious Dartmoor Trophy, players were battling it out for scratch prizes from first to sixth and nett prizes for the top three, so there was everything to play for.
The morning round got off to a flying start thanks to Chris Hagger (Woodbury), who set the clubhouse target with a superb 66 from the very first group out. Defending champion Daniel Owen finished just one shot behind with a 67, while Ben Sclater (Warren) stayed firmly in contention with a 68.
Chris's excellent round also put him at the top of the nett leaderboard with a brilliant 64. Exeter's Neil Woolfrey posted a nett 68, while both Ben Sclater and Daniel Owen returned nett 69s. But with another 18 holes still to play, nothing was settled.
The afternoon round delivered all the drama you could ask for.
Chris Hagger, first out once again, added a 73 to finish on a total of 139. Daniel Owen matched that total with a steady 72, while Lee Marels produced the round of the afternoon – a sensational 66 after his opening 73 – to make it a three-way tie on one under par.
So, it was off to a play-off.
The first extra hole saw Chris bow out after a bogey, while Lee and Daniel both made solid pars to continue the battle.
On the second play-off hole, Lee unleashed a superb drive, finishing just 40 yards short of the green. Daniel found the right-hand side of the fairway, but overhanging branches forced him to play a low recovery, leaving his approach just off the putting surface.
Lee then played a lovely pitch to around eight feet, while Daniel's next shot finished pin-high and only a couple of feet away after threatening to disappear into the hole. Lee's birdie attempt shaved the edge and finished just a foot past, piling the pressure onto Daniel.
His putt for five found the hole, but Lee calmly rolled in his putt for four to seal the victory and lift the Dartmoor Trophy.
Congratulations to Lee Marels on a memorable win after a thrilling finish.
In his victory speech, Lee thanked fellow play-off competitors Chris and Daniel for their sportsmanship. He also expressed his appreciation to Competition Manager Wendy Stanbury and DevonGolf President Roger Worthington for their hard work and commitment in supporting not only this championship but many others throughout the season.
A final thank you goes to Exeter Golf & Country Club for being outstanding hosts, with the course providing a superb and fitting test for a championship of this quality.
Lee Marels is pictured on the left, receiving the trophy from DevonGolf President Roger Worthington.
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