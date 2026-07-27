OKEHAMPTON Running Club’s Peter Rossiter (pictured) travelled to Exmoor for the South West Coast 50 Ultra Challenge on Saturday, July 25.
He took part in the 25km Loop starting and finishing at Dunster. The route went up to Minehead and followed the South West coast path before dropping down to return back to Dunster.
It was very warm, but Pete finished in a time of 2:55- fifth placed male and seventh place overall.
Meanwhile, that evening, Keeley Phillips, Tom Andrew and Matt Grint headed to Tywardreath (near Par) to take part in the Tywardreath Trotter.
Starting and finishing at the 'New Inn', the 11km circular route takes in a mixture of road and trails with 250m of elevation.
Despite some spots of rain before the start (the first in months!), it still turned out to be a very warm evening for running.
Matt finished in a time of 1:03:40, closely followed by Keeley (1:06:00) and Tom (1.06.45). Great running from the ORCs. They were then treated to live music and a BBQ as part of the event.
Lastly, on Sunday, Pearl Barnes was in Leeds for the AIRE Super Trail half (14.3miles), organised by Great Owl Running. It’s a beautiful route along the River Aire, passing parallel to St Aiden's Nature reserve and visits Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve.
The headwind made for tough conditions, but Pearl finished in 2:36, first in her age category.
Want to know more? Okehampton running club has over 150 members of all abilities, and new members are warmly welcomed. We meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park for sessions every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6:20pm for a 6:30pm start.
Whatever your challenge, come and join a friendly group of like-minded people and become part of team ORC! For more information visit the website: www.okehamptonrunningclub.com.
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