TAVISTOCK’S Devon T20 Cup hopes were left in tatters by a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Paignton at the semi-final stage of the Tiflex-sponsored competition.
While Tavistock were squaring up to Paignton on the top ground at Cornwood CC, Premier leaders Exeter were doing battle with Heathcoat next door in the other semi-final.
Although Tavistock made a respectable 163 for five against Paignton, the Seasiders were always up with the asking rate and went on to win with eight balls to spare.
Rhys Davies, a member of the Devon Twenty20 squad through to the national quarter-finals of this season’s National Counties competition, top scored for Tavistock with 48.
Billy Barriball (27) made runs in the first 10 overs, which Davies and Harry Witcher (32) topped-up along the back straight. Davies was involved in stands that added 94 runs in 13 overs.
Charlie Ward (3-30) and Aya Gqmana (2-30) dominated the bowling returns for Paignton.
Paignton settled comfortably into the driving seat thanks to an opening stand of 63 in the first seven overs between Luke Medlock (35) and Ollie Woodcock (29).
Tavvy spinner Shaun Daymond (3-35) broke the pairing when he had Medlock stumped by Dave Manning.
Two more wickets for Daymond and one for Davies (2-20) provoked a brief Paignton wobble from 79 for one to 87 for four. Perhaps Tavistock were back in the game.
Some lusty blows from Neil Hancock (16no) upped the tempo at one end. Skipper Harry Ward played his part with three fours in an over from Elliot Hamilton at the other.
Getting rid of Hancock – stumped dancing down the pitch for a smear at Davies – did little to slow Paignton as Ward and 2nd XI captain Carl McFarlane carried in a similar fashion.
Ward got to 32 with a single off Tom Clarke that levelled the scores. McFarlane smashed the next on down the ground for six to win it.
Having chased 215 to win in the last eight against Sandford, beaten Cornwood in round two by 56 runs and disposed of Plymouth by 82 runs in the first round, skipper Sean Cleave said Tavistock had a cup run to remember.
“The lads have been awesome in this competition this year and I could not be prouder of them,” said Cleave.
Exeter, conquerors of Heathcoat by 12 runs, went on to beat Paignton by 46 runs in the final and will represent Devon next month in the first regional round of the ECB National T20 Cup.
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