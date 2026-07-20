OKEHAMPTON Running Club submitted a total of 14 teams into the Tavistock Town Relays this year.
At the fore of this massive turnout was Vet Club Men 60 team, comprised of Neil Agnew, Danny Heggs, Rob Richards and Ian Ripper, who won their category.
Feedback from the club was largely centred around the friendly, supportive atmosphere of the evening.
Meanwhile, Ian Ripper, Emma Brock, Luke Stannus and Joe Lane took part in the Selworthy Beacon Fell Race, a new addition to the summer series calendar.
Beginning at Bossington National Trust car park, it is an open-navigated course requiring runners to ascent to the trig point at Selworthy Beacon and pass compulsory checkpoints at the bottom of Hurlstone Combe.
Emma achieved first lady position (39.49), Luke Stannus (31.28) third overall, Joe Lane was the second ORC in (36.50) with Ian rounding the group up nicely (44.19). Ian added that it was a “Great race, brutal ascent and stunning views coming down if you had the courage to look up.”
Lastly, four ORCs ventured to Harlyn to take part in Purple Gecko’s half marathon.
The route offered stunning scenery following the coast path throughout and Matt Grint said it was nice to run the section of coast between Harlyn (the start/turnaround point for the Fairytale of Newquay which all had completed previously) and Padstow.
Despite not sporting his lucky pizza shorts, Matt enjoyed a strong run and was first ORC home 2:12 with Eddie Bragg hot on his heels in 2:18.
Claire Thompson was up next in 2:36 with Lou Duffield (who was thoroughly enjoying the beautiful scenery and expressed her appreciation for the incredible volunteers) crossed the line in 2:52 minutes. The former labelled it as “An enjoyable morning and one to do if you haven’t!”
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