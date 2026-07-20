TAVISTOCK Athletic Club set up camp in the Meadows to host their annual Tavistock Town Relays event, part of Carnival week, on Thursday, July 16.
Teams of four runners, passing a baton between each member, took turns to run a 1.1-mile course up and down each side of the river. The main event comprised junior, women's and men's races, all preceded by a kids' fun race, run over the same course.
This popular event always draws runners from clubs through the region, as well as corporate teams. This year a total of 107 teams of four - totalling 428 runners - completed the course, and the fun runners added many more to that total.
Club tents were scattered through the park and spectators swelled the crowds still further, all making for an amazing atmosphere on a warm sunny evening.
From the monies raised during the evening, the club make a sizeable donation to Tavistock Lions for onward distribution to their nominated good causes.
It is no small feat of organisation to bring all of the necessary support together and the TAC committee paid tribute to the many helpers from the club and the local community for all their hard work.
Tasks included marshalling, timekeeping, race commentary, registration, set-up, break-down and photography - all of which were well appreciated by the assembled runners. Thanks were also paid to James Armstrong Physio and Dartprint for sponsoring the event again.
In the juniors race, teams from City of Plymouth AC showed amazing strength in depth, winning all but two of the age/gender categories.
COPAC took first place in the following categories: Year 5/6 Girls (Evie Bolt, Evie Thomson, Genevieve Stone, Serena Bigham); Year 7/8 Boys (Lucas Sweeney, Alfie Nicholson, Sebastian Travers, Tristam Bigham)); Year 7/8 Girls (Olivia Walkerdine, Sadie Blovk, Margot Goodspeed, Evie Welsh); Year 9/10 Boys (Finley Eales, William Luscombe. James Luscombe, Hugo Cole); and Year 9/10 Girls (Elsie Goodspeed, Daisy Elliot, Darcey Bacon, Zoe Bigham).
Breaking the mould, Cornwall AC won the Year 5/6 Boys race (Flynn Angell, Fred Pochee, Ted Trebilcock, Arlo Jenkins) and Tavistock AC won the Year 11/12 Girls race (Grace Gokhale running two legs, Eloise Patrick, Lamorna Cox).
In the women's race, TAC were the overall winners with a team comprising Jasmine Grey, Nikki Bond, Hannah Smith and Emma Ryder. Their time was a new course record in the Senior Women category.
Winners of the other categories were, Club Vet 35: Plymouth Harriers (Becky Huge, Kellie Boylin, Michelle Cartlidge, Laura Goodspeed); Club Vet 45: Tamar Trotters (Alison Caldwell, Alexi Zilli, Heidi, Julie Gilbrand); and Club Vet 55: Tamar Trotters (Amanda Warnett, Maggie Bunting, Judith Wilkinson, Karen Pomphlett).
In the men's race, the overall winners of the Senior Club race were a mixed team including runners from City of Plymouth AC and Plymouth Harriers (Luke Gribbin, Aiden Jacob, Sam Chamberlain-Keen, Jack Dee).
Winners of the other categories were, Club Vet 40: Plymouth Harriers (Gary Booth, Dave Morris, Raymond Tew, Iain McWass); Club Vet 50: East Cornwall Harriers (John Brady, Gavin Clegg, John Sudell, Oli Jones)), and Club Vet 60: Okehampton RC (Neil Agnew, Danny Heggs, Rob Richards, Ian Ripper).
The 'Other Sports Clubs' category was won by runners from 'Tavi Rugby Dads' (Danny Pipe, Paul Greenhill, Tim Haines, Stuart Cleland) and the Corporate category was won by Gunnislake Pharmacy (Tom Brogden, Jenny Early, Martin Exley-Deane, James Strangeway).
Photography courtesy of Louis West.
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