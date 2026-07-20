WHITCHURCH House witnessed another thriller when Whitchurch Wayfarers 1st XI hosted Plympton 2nd XI.
With testing fixtures ahead, it was important for the home side to put some distance between themselves and the relegation slots.
After losing captain Richard Potts early on, Freedman and Hall’s 100-run partnership was a huge boost for Whitchurch.
The middle order was demolished and then an excellent 27 from Mackenzie saved Whitchurch from embarrassment, but an all-out score of 230 was well below par.
Sambells (4-35) got Whitchurch off to a good start taking two quick wickets.
With barely 10 overs gone, the game was in Plympton’s hands. They pushed on and required 71 runs from 20 overs on a good batting surface.
It flipped once more with a run-out and Whitchurch seized the opportunity, forcing Plympton’s lower order to collapse and finish all out for 195 runs.
Whitchurch picked up 20 points to Plympton’s 9, giving them a 19-point cushion above the relegation zone.
Meanwhile, after the highs of a final ball win, it was back down to earth for Whitchurch Wayfarers 2nd XI with a chastening defeat away at Cornwood.
Whitchurch lost the toss and were asked to field first. The threadbare nature of the bowling "attack" soon exposed.
Knight hit 11 boundaries on his way to 53, before being well caught by Endean off Woodcock (2-46). Cornwood were already on 82.
Privett completed her half century, whilst Horner hit 19 boundaries on his way to a century and an unbeaten 115. Thomas made 46 not out as Cornwood posted 290 for 2.
There wasn't much to shout about in Whitchurch's batting either. Jones top scored with 25, as Whitchurch were rolled over for 103 in 27 overs. Wickets for Cornwood were shared between Way (4), Shivane (3) and Lane (2)
Whitchurch have a comfortable cushion above the relegation zone in the G Division West.
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