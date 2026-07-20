It was a case of golden glory in Spain for multi-sport athletes from Tavistock who took part in an international competition in a heatwave.
The four swimmer/runner athletes are celebrating outstanding success competing for Great Britain on the international stage after producing a series of remarkable performances in soaring temperatures at the European Aquathlon Age-Group Championships in Banyoles, Spain.
Among the notable achievements was a third consecutive championship title for high-achieving Tavistock Swimming Club (TSC) member Sam Lake, a Tavistock Primary School teacher.
The event pushed competitors to their absolute limits, with athletes swimming in Lake Banyoles, where water temperatures approached 30C, before tackling a gruelling 5k run in blistering 38C heat.
In the lead up to the race, there was an anxious wait as officials monitored the temperature and humidity, with conditions coming close to having to be cancelled under safety regulations.
Despite extreme conditions, Charlotte Walker produced a superb performance, claiming gold in the 20–24 age group, while fellow athlete and twin sister Hannah Walker finished fifth in the same category.
In the 45–49 age group, Sam Lake successfully defended her European title, winning gold and being named European Aquathlon Champion 2026 for the third consecutive year.
Also in a highly competitive field, Helen Kula-Przezwanski delivered a strongly to finish fourth in the 65–79 age group, narrowly missing out on a podium place.
Sam said: "After a tough year, retaining my European title was beyond anything I dared hope for.
“The conditions were incredibly challenging, but support from Great Britain teammates, family and friends carried me through. I never take for granted representing Great Britain, this means the world to me.
“These exceptional results showcase the dedication, resilience and talent of local athletes competing against Europe's best.
Meanwhile, TSC member David Hopes claimed a 50-54 age silver at the 7.5-mile End to End Ullswater Swim,
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.