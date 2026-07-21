YELVERTON openers Fred Smale and David Ackford steered their side to a crushing 10-wicket win over Abbotskerswell 2nd XI.
A five-wicket return for Josh Stevenson (5-21) coupled with two each for Matt Smale and Alistair Horler, sent Abbots tumbling to 179 all out.
Abbots had been 161 for five thanks largely to a captain’s knock of 82 from Erik Gregersen, then collapsed once Stevenson got to work. Three wickets in four balls proved their undoing.
Matt Smale had already accounted for dangerman Charlie Hill before Stevenson got stuck in.
Smale hammered out and unbeaten 109 as the lead partner in the run chase. He his 18 fours and a six during a 107-ball stay. Ackford jogged along to 54 not out.
Skipper Ackford said he was always confident of winning the game after bowling Abbots out for 179, although he hadn’t expected it to be quite so clinical.
“We bowled very well on a good batting wicket with a rapid outfield,” said Ackford. “The bowlers stuck to their plans and built pressure on the opposing batters.
“The wicket of Charlie Hill really put us in driving seat and meant Erik had to score all the runs.
“We felt 200 was very chaseable as long as we batted the overs.”
Elsewhere, three wickets each for Jack Worth and Nispthan Saravnane helped Ivybridge 2nd XI to a 34-run win away to Tavistock 2nd XI.
Tavistock, set 186 to win, were bowled out for more than three overs to go for 151.
Worth and Jake Dunn had four of the first five wickets to fall. David Manning (32) was the leading run maker in a progressive total of 92 for four.
Saravnane (3-22) disrupted the lower order batters. Will Chappell (19) and Jon Proctor (10) stuck around to add runs at the end.
Ivybridge had no partnership greater than 39 in their all-out offering of 185. Josh Bullock (32), Sam Northmore (31) and Duncan Wilmot (33) were the main run-getters.
Albert Manning (3-29) and Marc Webber (3-32) dominated the Tavvy bowling stats. Will Chappell had two for 21.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.