SIX intrepid runners from Tavistock Athletic Club chose the Sibelco Cornwood 10k Challenge for their weekend race.
Starting and finishing in Cornwood Square on Saturday evening, it's a mixed terrain race combining road and tracks sections through the South Devon countryside.
First of the TAC group to finish was veteran runner Pete Bazley, completing in 56min 64s. Also crossing the line in under an hour was Sarah Holland in 58:01.
Les Wilkinson and Anna Kelly were the next two to complete, in 1:04:38 and 1:05:12 respectively. And on their heels, to complete the group, were Kate Rogers and Andrew Kelly who clocked times of 1:10:28 and 1:11:11 respectively.
On the previous Saturday, TAC held their monthly Tavy 5k race - an ever-popular event for all abilities that allows runners to benchmark their running performance over time.
It starts and finishes on the TAC track at Tavistock College and includes a loop of the Meadows - the whole route being entirely off roads and pavements. A brave 42 runners took on the challenge where the heat of the day had already kicked in at 9am.
First home was Adam Whittaker, who is currently in the process of transferring from CDF Runners (Cardiff) to TAC as part of his move south, in a great time of 16:31.
He was followed home by two TAC runners, Arthur Norton, an Under-16 athlete, and Grant Harvey (Vet 40M) in times of 16:51 and 17:59 respectively. Arthur achieved a great PB time and had the best Age Graded Performance of the field, followed by Alan Ryder (Vet 60M) of Plymouth Musketeers RC, who finished 8th in 20:02.
The next Tavy 5k takes place on Saturday, August 15. All (over 11 ages) are welcome - registration starts at 8:30am with the race starting at 9:15am.
Pre-registration on the club's website is recommended for a more streamlined process, but entries on the day are accepted. It costs just £4 or £2 for runners affiliated to UK Athletics.
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