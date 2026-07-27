Kicking off their return to the Jewson Western League, the Lambs welcomed Buckland Athletic to Langsford Park for what promised to be an intriguing affair.
Steve Tully’s side enjoyed a strong start on home soil although Bucks forward Ryan Bush came close to open the scoring at the other end.
It was Tavistock who took the lead though, Shane White’s cross being deflected beyond goalkeeper Mike Searle by his defender George Russell for an own goal.
Whilst Dan Holman continued to deny Buckland a leveller, Tavi took their chance to push further in front.
Deacon Thomson saw his first effort saved but reacted quickly to then open his account for the club and put Tavistock closer to an opening victory day.
2-0 was the final score with Sam Gleeson, another of the new summer arrivals, being named as the man of the match.
Talking about the star of the show, manager Tully said he “got better and better as the game went on and was a real threat.”
Speaking on the club’s social media channels, he added, in the “first game you always want to find a win so [we’re delighted] in the way that we played.
“Typical opening game, it was a tough one, really didn’t know [how] Buckland were going to turn up formation wise and player wise, they were probably thinking the same about us.
“I thought we did the basics really, really well. The back four were outstanding and they gave us a real platform to play from off the back of that.”
Tully is remaining grounded all the same: “Big three points but it’s only a start.”
The Lambs have two more home games in the coming days, welcoming Saltash United to Langsford Park on Tuesday (July 28) and then Clevedon Town on Saturday (August 1).
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