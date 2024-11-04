OKEHAMPTON Golf Club held an individual Stableford “Turkey Trot” competition on Saturday, November 2.
Scott Gillespie topped Division One with 42 points, ahead of Jack Whiteway (39pts), Kevin Cornwall (39pts) and Chris Pike (36pts).
Meanwhile, in Division Two, 41 points was the winning score courtesy of Penny Deakin. On his heels were Archie Grant (40pts), Steve Browne (39pts) and then Billy Salters (38pts).
The following day, there was the annual “Dartmoor Pony” competition, and once again, it was superbly organised by Sue Pearman and hosted at Okehampton.
This always proves to be an enjoyable day where six mixed pairs from golf clubs surrounding Dartmoor play a Greensomes Stableford resulting in an aggregate score for the coveted trophy. This year, Okehampton were the triumphant winners with Teign Valley coming a close second.