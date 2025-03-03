MARCH began with an individual Stableford competition in amazing conditions at Okehampton Golf Club and Division One was won by Alan Searle with 39 points.
Martyn Letchford was second with 37 points whilst Steve Rice came third, Phil Atherton fourth and Mark Bennett fifth, the trio all notching 35 points and being separated solely by countback.
Division Two was won by Sue Stanbury with 37 points, countback being called into action once and placing Steve Hill behind in second.
Billy Salter was third with 36 points, Richard Johnson was fourth also with 36 points and Kerry Skinner was fifth with 35 points.
John Latham was the winner of Division Three with 32 points, Nick Dudley-Warde was in second place with 32 points, Alan Dunn was third with 31 points, Frank Nowell was fourth with 31 points and David Haines-Lawson was fifth again with 31 points.