OKEHAMPTON Golf Club held an individual medal competition on Saturday, September 7 for the Burd Trophy.
Alan Grimshaw won Division One with a Nett 65, ahead of David Williams (66), Paul Ham (68) and Abby Turner (68).
In Division Two, Chris Walsh led the way after carding a Nett 65, beating Pete Okopski on countback and then also edging out Reggie Wonnacott (67) and Alex Anderson (68).
Lastly, Division Three, and the Burd Trophy, were won by Archie Grant after he scored a cracking Nett 60. His dad Pete came next on 65, then it was Stephen Pike (67) and Tim Butler (69).
The ladies’ section also had an individual medal competition with Maggie Caws beating Penny Deakin on countback in Division One after they both shot Nett 71, ahead of Sue Stanbury (73). Elaine Marwood (71), Julie Crook (73) and Lin Atkinson (73) all stood on the Division Two podium.