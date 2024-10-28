A FOUR-Ball-Better-Ball Stableford competition for the Winter Trophy took place at Okehampton Golf Club on Saturday, October 26.
Malcolm Hooper and Lee Carey claimed top spot in Division One and the trophy with a very impressive 46 points.
Abby Turner & Frances Harbron came next on 44, followed by Jerry Lock & Fred Cooke (43pts) and Will Searle & Richard Johnson (41pts).
41 was the winning score in Division Two, achieved by both Stuart Brealy & Bill Tucker and Nick Reilly & Gary Hogan with the former duo edging it. Kerry Skinner & Steve Pike were fourth on 39pts.
Nick Dudley-Ward and Steve Hill topped Division Three with the same total, beating Steve Squires & Steve Pole via countback. Dave Stallion & Chris Walsh rounded out the podium spots with 34 points and John & Steve Latham were fourth with 32pts.
The following day, everyone is incredibly lucky with the weather once again and great fun was had in the “Last Man Standing” Autumn Bash fundraising day. A large field took to the fairways including golfers, non-golfers & children to take part in a Texas Scramble competition.
Jonny Rattenbury was on the winning team alongside Alan Searle, Steve Lawrence & Dave Haines-Lawson, scoring 51.06.
Mike Hubbard, Matt Parry, Pete & Archie Grant were second with 52.26, Ted Kimpton, Paul Kennedy, Alan Lawrence & Brian May were third with 52.87 and Ollie Rowe, Adrian Tilley Dave Rowe & J Sewell were fourth with 53.13.
A big thank you goes to the Parry Family & Jonny Rattenbury for their brilliant organisation.