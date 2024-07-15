A LARGE field entered the Seniors’ 3-ball Open at Okehampton Golf Club on Monday July 8.
Vic Marks, Charlie Lane & Robin Drake (Oke/Tiverton) came out on top with 88 points ahead of the Oke trio of Pete Murphy, Ian Drayner & Malcolm Hooper (82pts).
In third were Stuart Wilson, David Stanbury & Bob Peck with just one less point and 81 was also the score achieved by the best visiting group, comprising of Richard Stevens, Brian Ridgeway & Steve Alford of Fingle Glen, who won that prize via countback.
Meanwhile, another sizable group took part in an individual Stableford competition for the Centenary Trophy on Saturday, and it was Brad Ausden who led the way.
Brad scored 42 points and won on countback ahead of Malcolm Hill with Adam Cook closing out the podium spots on 41.
Lastly, Sue Williams invited all of the women to take part in her Captains’ Day, a champagne scramble with some interesting little twists.