NOT for the first time this season, a number of South West Peninsula League Premier East fixtures fell foul of the weather on Saturday, January 4.
From a South Hams point of view, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1st XI weren’t scheduled to play anyway and only two league games took place, as well one in the Walter C Parson League Cup.
Newton Abbot Spurs, Teignmouth AFC and Okehampton Argyle all saw their games called off, whether it be through frozen pitches or the rain that eventually came down.
Honiton Town drew 1-1 away at Sticker in the League Cup and then the pair of league games were won by the visiting teams, both going in the direction that the table would suggest.
Bovey Tracey AFC welcomed Bridport FC to Mill Marsh Park and they took the lead on home soil, courtesy of number ten Tom Burt.
Two goals either side of the break, with Solomon Ayunga, Kieran Coombs, Kieren Daniels and Riley Weedon all striking, saw Bridport turn the game completely on its head before Neil Last grabbed a consolation for Bovey.
League leaders Sidmouth Town moved six points clear of second-placed Cullompton Rangers with a win and a clean sheet on their travels. Top scorer Louis Cane was joined on the scoresheet by Oscar Walsh in a 2-0 win at the expense of Crediton United.
Coming next on January 11 is a full slate of fixtures, the standout matchup pitting an injury-stricken Okehampton Argyle group against the aforementioned Sidmouth.
Photography by Alain Craig.