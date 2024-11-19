SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Malvern Town 2 Tavistock AFC 2
CLUB captain Ed Harrison and experienced midfielder Tallan Burns both missed out on Tavistock AFC’s latest fixture due to suspension, reports Luca Sperti.
Jacob Bowker and Brooklyn Wilkins came into Stuart Henderson’s XI in their places, for the trip to Malvern Town.
On the astro-pitch in Worcestershire, the first chance of the encounter fell to the home side after a Lewis Spurrier smashed a shot from just outside the box wide of Aaron Dearing’s net.
After the two teams went back and forth, sparring for the lead, and the travelling supporters couldn’t believe their main man Liam Prynn didn’t tap home from close range. Luke Steer and Bowker worked well to create the chance but, on the stretch, Prynn’s effort rolled just wide of the post.
Tavistock were certainly in the ascendancy but it remained goalless at the break at the HDAnywhere Community Stadium, with all still to play for.
Only a minute into the second half the deadlock was broken with Malvern taking the lead. Following good build-up from the hosts, the ball eventually made its way to Jack Watts who flicked the ball to Sam Clark. Clark converted under Dearing to take his tally for the season to six goals.
With Tavi on top, Bowker saw one of his crosses deflected out for a corner. The resulting set-piece led to the Lambs being awarded a penalty, Ben Steer being caught by a trailing leg on his way into the penalty area.
Lewis Adams in the Malvern goal dived the right way but couldn’t deny Prynn the equaliser, Tavi’s forward making it 14 on the campaign for him.
On 70 minutes, shortly after a double substitution from Malvern, Tavistock took the lead and what a team goal it was.
Great play by Ben Steer saw the forward run down the by-line before slipping in Luke Steer in the box. The forward took his time before jinking between two Malvern defenders and calmly slotting the ball into the bottom right corner. The goal was the attacker’s sixth of the season and first away from home. It was also something more commonly seen in the Premier League, with the finish taken calmly by the young forward.
Following the goal, the Lambs made their first substitution of the afternoon, with Jacob Bowker replaced by young Harry French at right wing. Four minutes later the Lambs made another substitution with Alex Battle entering the field replacing the influential Ben Steer.
In the 78th minute, the home side were awarded a penalty of their own after the ball was deemed to have struck the hand of a Tavistock defender from close range. Talisman Watts stepped up for the home side, rolling the ball into the net and sending Dearing the wrong way.
There was plenty more drama in the final moments as Prynn rounded the keeper and slotted home before being flagged offside. This was followed up at the other end by Watts’ failure to convert a guilt-edge one-on-one.
Ultimately though, neither side were able to find that decisive third goal and Tavistock’s attentions now turn to Saturday 23, as they welcome an inform Melksham Town to Langsford Park. Malvern meanwhile, will visit Falmouth Town.