TAVISTOCK AFC were unable to find the back of the net on the weekend, despite opponents Evesham United receiving a red card either side of the break, reports Luca Sperti.
Against an unchanged Tavistock XI, Evesham started the stronger, Aaron Dearing keeping out a header from Levi Steele before defensive duo Iestyn Harris and Ed Harrison had to make clearances off of the line.
The hosts did eventually take the lead and unsurprisingly, given the early exchanges, it came from a set-piece. Josh Barlow’s corner headed into a melee in the box and Dearing was there to punch it away, only for it to strike Michael O’Regan’s head and roll into the net, despite the best efforts of Brooklyn Wilkins on the Tavi line.
Steele was the first of two Evesham players to be sent off as he went straight through the back of Wilkins near the dugouts leaving the referee with no other choice, not long after Will Owens was backed for a tackle that force Harris out of the game.
Moving into the second period and it was no surprise the Lambs started stronger with the man advantage. Young Harry French came close to equalising but to no avail.
Owens was the second player to be sent for an early shower, receiving a second yellow for a trip on Jacob Bowker. Evesham made two defensive substitutions in response with Stuart Henderson also turning to his bench as Tavi looked to make the two-man advantage count.
Strong defending and saves from Alex Harris kept them out though and it just wasn’t to be for the visitors.
Tavistock drop to 17th and are just two points outside of the relegation zone as a result of this defeat, whilst Evesham remain third. Next up for the Lambs is a crucial game at Langsford Park against an inform Westbury United.