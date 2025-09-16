SINCE losing their first game of the Plymouth & West Devon League campaign, Tavistock AFC U23s have won two on the bounce.
Their first ever season began in defeat, losing 3-1 at home to Morley Rangers.
They fired back quickly though, hammering Stannary Town 12-0 to get the ball rolling in September. Aaron Hughes scored six of them and there were then singles added by Owen Lauderdale, Tayden Williams, Alfie Freeman, Jayden Pope and Shay Jessop.
The Lambs then exited the Devon Premier Cup at the hands of Beer Albion before a return to league football got them back in their groove.
In their latest outing, they travelled to Signal Box Oak Villa 2nd XI and beat them 5-2.
Harry Symons scored their first of the afternoon after just three minutes and he was joined on the scoresheet, before half-time, by Tayden Williams and Alfie Northam.
An own goal and an Alfie Freeman strike put the game to bed.
Looking ahead now and next up for the young Lambs is a home game against Princerock FC on Saturday 20. The last game of September takes them away to Fillace Park, the home of Horrabridge Rangers, on the 27th.
Images courtesy of Chilly Pics Photograph.
