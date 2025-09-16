AS mentioned elsewhere, Okehampton Argyle have a SW Peninsula League clash of huge importance awaiting them on Saturday.
Argyle cross paths with rock-bottom Axminster Town and both teams are in desperate need of all of the points.
Everyone else in their division will be in FA Vase action which presents a few intriguing affairs.
Peninsula sides are crossing paths here, there and everywhere with those in the Western League.
Newton Abbot Spurs are headed for Fairfax Park, the home of Bridgwater United, with a four-game winning streak blowing wind into their sails.
Teignmouth AFC are playing on home soil at Coombe Valley, welcoming Ben Washam and Brad Gargett’s Ivybridge Town side.
Bovey Tracey AFC travel to The Mill to cross paths with Torpoint Athletic plus Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police host Helston Athletic at Broadley Lane and Buckland Athletic welcome Ilfracombe Town to their Homers Heath base.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.