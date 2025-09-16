BERE Alston United were going in search of a second victory of the Devon Football League campaign on Saturday, September 13 but their game didn’t go ahead.
That one was postponed and so they will next take to the field on September 20, visiting a University of Plymouth side in the Premier Cup.
Meanwhile, the Bere Alston 2nd XI were defeated on their travels in Division Four of the South Devon Football League.
Marley Issac scored the only goal of the game for Waldon Athletic 3rd XI at Cricketfield Road, moving them up to second on four points.
Bere Alston meanwhile are in fifth thanks to an opening day victory over Newton Rovers 2nd XI, Adam Daymond and Joshua Downing-Hewes finding the back of the net in a 2-1 success.
Next up for them is a pair of home games to close out September, hosting Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI on the 20th and then Broadhempston United on the 27th.
